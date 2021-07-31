STATE OF VERMONT AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources proposed to hold a public meeting, in accordance with 10 V.S.A.§1263(b), and Section 13.3 of the Vermont Water Pollution Control Permit Regulations on its tentative determination to re issue four NPDES Discharge permits for applications filed by the City of Rutland, the Town of Brandon, the Town of Pittsford and Wallingford Fire District #1. The public comment periods, which began on May 25, 2021, have been extended to accommodate the public meeting request. Written public comments on the proposed permits must be received on or before the close of the business day (4:30 pm) on September 10, 2021, to the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management Division, 1 National Life Drive, David Bldg 3rd Floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620-3522. Comments may also be submitted by e-mail using the e-mail comment provisions included at http://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wastewater/ publicnotices--fact-sheets--draft-permits. All comments received by the above date will be considered in formulation of the final determinations. The Secretary will hold a public meeting on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 6pm in the Asa Bloomer State Building, located at 88 Merchants Row and 92 State Street Rutland, VT 05702, Conference Room 266. A virtual option for attending the meeting will also be available. For information on attending the meeting, go to the WSMD website at: https://anrweb.vt.gov/DEC/IWIS/ReportViewer2.aspx?Report=WWPublicNotices&ViewParms=False The complete applications, proposed permits, and other information are on file and may be inspected at the VANR, National Life Drive, David Bldg 3rd Floor, Montpelier, VT. Copies of the permits may be obtained by calling (802) 828 1535. Office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Amy Polaczyk, Wastewater Program Manager Watershed Management Division amy.polaczyk@vermont.gov July 28, 202
