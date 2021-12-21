STATE OF VERMONT RUTLAND COUNTY, SS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The legal voters of the County of Rutland, State of Vermont are hereby warned that a hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 will be held on Thursday January 20, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. Copies of the proposed budget are available at the courthouse. Copies of the budget are also posted in each of the town halls in Rutland County. A summary of the budget is set forth below. If interested in attending this meeting via Microsoft Teams, contact the Rutland County Clerk at ronaldj.graves36@gmail.com. ANTICIPATED INCOME: Notary Fees $ -0- Bank Interest 500 Small Claims Fees 20,000 Probate Will Fillings 10,000 Mediation Center -0- Miscellaneous Income -0-____ TOTAL ANTICIPATED INCOME $ 30,500 ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES: County Personnel $ 203,600 Contracted Services 13,100 Capital Expenses 26,500 Courthouse Repairs 10,000 Utilities 48,000 County Support 1,500 Membership Dues 2,200 Training 400 Supplies 4,500 Office Equipment 300 Insurances 11,600 Operations 1,400 Probate Court 4,100 Sheriff's Department 292,396 TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $ 619,596 Assistant Judges for the County of Rutland Jean H. Coloutti Stephan P. Benard Sr.
