STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ENVIRONMENTAL DIVISION In re: Secretary of the Agency of Natural ) Resources Act or Decision regarding ) DOCKET NO._______ a Threatened and Endangered Takings ) Permit for the Application of Pesticides by ) The Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen- ) Pittsford Insect Control District ) NOTICE OF APPEAL NOW COME Vermont Natural Resources Council and Center for Biological Diversity (Appellants), by and through counsel, the Environmental Advocacy Clinic and Ronald A. Shems of Tarrant, Gillies, Richardson & Shems, and give notice of their appeal to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §§ 8503(a)(1)(M), 8504(a), and Rule 5 of the Vermont Rules for Environmental Court Proceedings, of the decision of Secretary Julie Moore, of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), dated July 19th, 2021 (Decision). Secretary Moore’s decision concludes that the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District’s (District) chemical pesticide program does not require an Incidental Takings Permit pursuant to 10 V.S.A. Ch. 123 (Protection of Endangered Species). As such, the Secretary made the decision to not act under Vermont’s Protection of Endangered Species laws. Species at issue include the Indiana bat, northern long-eared bat, eastern small-footed bat, little brown bat, and tri-colored bat. Appellants and their members are aggrieved persons pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §§ 8502(7) and 8504(a). Notice to All Interested Persons: Vermont Rule for Environmental Court Proceedings (V.R.E.C.P) 5(b)(3) requires this notice to all interested persons, as defined by statute, of their opportunity to enter an appearance in writing with the Environmental Division within 21 days of receiving this notice, or otherwise as provided in V.R.E.C.P. 5(c) if you wish to participate in the appeal. Your notice of appearance, or request for party status, should be in writing and be sent to the court at the following address: Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division 32 Cherry Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 303 Burlington, Vermont 05401 and a copy should be sent to the Appellants in care of the undersigned. Dated: August 16, 2021 Vermont Natural Resources Council Center for Biological Diversity by: /s/ Mason Overstreet Mason Overstreet (VT Bar No. 5711) Environmental Advocacy Clinic Vermont Law School PO Box 96, 164 Chelsea Street South Royalton, Vermont 05068 802-831-1627 (P); 802-831-1631 (F) moverstreet@vermontlaw.edu ERN 9295 /s/ Ron Shems Ronald A. Shems Tarrant, Gillies, Richardson & Shems, LLP ron@tarrantgillies.com 802-223-1112 ext. 109 Attorneys for the Appellants
