LEGAL NOTICE is hereby given to any and all persons named below who are in default of storage payments to Godnicks Self Storage, Route 7, Rutland, VT 05701. Goods to be auctioned are described as household, furniture and miscellaneous. Contents of each unit will be sold at auction on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the facility at 1300 US Route 7 North - Rutland Town, VT. ONLY CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED AND CURRENT PICTURE ID IS REQUIRED TO BID - NO EXCEPTIONS. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED – NO MASK NO BIDDING! AMY ALLEN UNIT 622 KARIM CHAPMAN UNIT 16 CHRISTINE COSTA UNIT 325 KATHLEEN LAROCK UNIT 812 CHRISTINA REITZ UNIT 13 BRIAN SHAUB UNIT 704 VALENE SULLIVAN UNIT 301 BERNARD TANNER UNIT 21 JAMIE VACCARO UNIT 404
