Notice is hereby given to person(s) named below who are in default of storage payments and collection costs to Route 4 Self Storage, 771 Rutland Road, West Rutland, VT. Goods are described as household and personal property. Contents shall be sold at auction on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at the facility. CASH ONLY. No exceptions. Certain restrictions apply Angela Medina B17
