TOWN OF RUTLAND NOTICE REGARDING STORM WATER ORDINANCE The Rutland Town Select Board voted unanimously at its public meeting of April 2nd, 2019 to adopt a Storm Water Ordinance pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 2121 and §2291(13), (14), and (15). The Select Board finds that: the management of storm water is necessary to reduce stream channel instability, water pollution, siltation, sedimentation, local flooding; the management of storm water is necessary to protect groundwater; and the erosion of stream banks, water pollution, siltation, sedimentation, local flooding, and/or groundwater contamination caused or contributed to by unmanaged storm water runoff constitutes a public nuisance. This ordinance establishes a permit process to administer MS4 General Permit No. 3-9014. This Ordinance shall apply to the designated MS4 areas within the Town of Rutland as delineated in the map attached to the ordinance as Appendix A. The Town of Rutland Storm Water Ordinance is organized as follows: I. Establishment II. Definitions III. Enforcement IV. Illicit Connections and Illegal Discharges Hearing on Inspection Report and Order of Abatement V. Land Disturbance Permit VI. Erosion and Sediment Control VII. Post Construction Storm Water Management VIII. Effective Date The full text of the Town of Rutland Storm Water Ordinance may be examined during business hours at the Town Municipal Office. Administrative Assistant Bill Sweet, 181 Business Route 4 Center Rutland, Vermont. 05736, telephone number (802) 773-2528 x13 is available to answer any questions concerning the Storm Water Ordinance. Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1973, the voters of the Town of Rutland have the right to petition for a town vote on the question of disapproving the Storm Water Ordinance ("voter petition"). In accordance with 24 V.S.A. §1973(b) the voter petition must be signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the qualified voters of the Town of Rutland and presented to the Town of Rutland Select Board or to the Town Clerk no later than May 16, 2019 (44 days following the date of adoption). Absent the filing of a voter petition pursuant 24 V.S.A. §1973 (b), the Town of Rutland Storm Water Ordinance will take effect on June 1st, 2019. Joshua C. Terenzini, Chairman Rutland Town Select Board
