TOWN OF RUTLAND PLANNING COMMISSION SUBDIVISION NOTICE Notice is hereby given by the Town of Rutland Planning Commission of a public hearing on a final two lot subdivision application by Patricia M. Young to be held on December 19th, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. at the Rutland Town Center Rutland Fire Station in Center Rutland, VT. The applicant has proposed to subdivide a 60.77 + or – acre parcel of land into two parcels: Lot 1: 8.45 + or – acres. Lot 2: 52.32 + or – acres. The applicant has requested the following full waiver requests pursuant to Section 185 of the Town Subdivision regulations: Part (18) Part (20) Part (21) The land is located in the Town of Rutland off Post Road. The land is bounded on the East by the lands of Walker, Skwira, Nicholson, Hemenway and Rivers. The land is bounded on the South by Smith. The land is bounded on the West by Seward, Kelley, Pratt, Cozzens, McGuinness, Charron, Olson, Fish, Kelly/Marzalek, Towle, Thomson, Mondella, Young, Clark, Robichaud. The complete Patricia M. Young subdivision application is available at the Town Municipal Building in Center Rutland, Vt. with Bill Sweet, Town Administrative Assistant, 773-2528 x 3203. Participation at the local Final subdivision hearing scheduled for December 19th at 6:30 P.M. is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Barbara Noyes Pulling, Chairperson Rutland Town Planning Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.