TOWN OF RUTLAND PLANNING COMMISSION SUBDIVISION NOTICE Notice is hereby given by the Town of Rutland Planning Commission of a public hearing on a final three lot subdivision application by Mark Benetatos to be held on November 19th, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. via zoom conferencing. The applicant has proposed to subdivide a 7.5 + or – acre parcel of land into three parcels: Lot 1: 3.03 + or – acres. Lot 3: 1.56 + or – acres. Lot 2: 2.91 + or – acres. The applicant has requested the following full waiver requests pursuant to Section 185 of the Town Subdivision regulations: Part (11) Part (12) Part (13) Part (14) Part (15) Part (16) Part (17) Part (18) Part (19) Part (21) Part (23) Part (24) The land is located in the Town of Rutland off Post Road and Post Road Extension. The land is bounded on the South by Blosser. The land is bounded on the West by Shomo. The land is bounded on the North by Currier. The complete Mark Benetatos subdivision application is available at the Town Municipal Building in Center Rutland, Vt. with Bill Sweet, Town Administrative Assistant, 773-2528 x 3203. Participation at the local final subdivision hearing scheduled for November 19th, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. To participate in the meeting please visit zoom.us/join or call (646) 558-8656 and enter meeting ID 985-4127-6671. Barbara Noyes Pulling, Chairperson Rutland Town Planning Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.