SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO. 22-DM-00265 ____________________ ERIC S. RUSSELL, Plaintiff SUMMONS AND ORDER FOR V. SERVICE BY PUBLICATION MOLLIE M. LINCOLN Defendant ____________________ (1) THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTOED TO: KYLE WARNER. (2) Plaintiff, Eric Russell has filed for Parentage of R.L. A copy of the Plaintiff's Complaint is on file and may be obtained at the Family Division of the Rutland Superior Court, 9 Merchants Row, Rutland, Vermont. (3) You must reply within 42 days to protect your rights. You must give or mail the Plaintiff a written response, called an Answer, within 42 days after the date on which this Summons was first published, which is March 4th, 2022 . You must send a copy of your Answer to: Pamela Gatos, Esq., Attorney for Plaintiff 73 Center Street, Suite 3 Rutland, VT 05701 You must also provide an Answer to the court: Rutland Superior Court, Family Division 9 Merchants Row Rutland, VT 05701 (4) A hearing in the within matter is scheduled on May 4, 2022 at 9:00, AM, at the Rutland Superior Court, Family Division, 9 Merchants Row, Rutland, Vermont. (5) If you do not file an answer or file an appearance, the Court is not required to notify you of further hearings. If you do not attend the court hearing, the Plaintiff may receive everything requested in the Complaint. 2/15/2022 /s/ Pamela Gatos__________ Date Pamela D. Gatos, Attorney for Plaintiff. ORDER The pleadings in this action show that service cannot be made with due diligence by any of the methods provided in VRFP 4.0(b) and VRCP 4(d)-(f), (k) or (l). Accordingly, it is ORDERED that service of the summons set forth above shall be made upon the Defendant, Kyle Warner, by publication as provided in VRCP 4(g). This order shall be published once a week for 2 weeks beginning on February 24, 2022 in the newspaper of general circulation in Rutland County. Dated at Rutland Vermont this 23rd day of February 2022. /s/ Howard A. Kalfus__ PRESIDING JUDGE VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT
