Rutland County Solid Waste District receives SWIP Grant The RCSWD (Rutland County Solid Waste District), has received a Grant for 2019 in the amount of $43,214.04 from the Department of Environmental Conservation (VT DEC) to assist with the costs associated with the collection, management and disposal of hazardous waste and household hazardous waste (HHW). This money helps in its compliance with the state requirements of the State Materials Management Plan (MMP) and Solid Waste Implementation Plan (SWIP). In 2018 the RCSWD received a similar grant for $ 43,148.35.
