NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Alan Elias 296 West Street City of Rutland, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees in the City of Rutland in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such City for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019 and municipal assessments for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019, remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Alan Elias by Warranty Deed of Craig A. Decato and Emily C. Decato dated December 16, 2005, and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 517, Page 343; and so much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the City Hall of the City of Rutland, a public place in such City, on the 29th day of October, 2019 at 10:00 AM as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 SEC. 1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LAND BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 SEC. 5254 (b) DATED at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 19th day of September, 2019. /s/ ___________________________________________ Mary Markowski, Rutland City Treasurer/Tax Collector
