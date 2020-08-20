NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Rupert, in the County of Bennington and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being the remaining portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Ray B. Braymer and Agnes M. Braymer, by Warranty Deed of Doris A. McKeighan, Flora M. Franklin (nee Flora M. McKeighan), James E. McKeighan and Agnes M. Braymer (nee Agnes L. McKeighan), dated November 2, 1955 and recorded on November 5, 1955 in Book 30 At Page 200 of the Rupert Land Records. Reference is made to the Warranty Deed of Agnes Braymer to the Town of Rupert, dated May 3, 1993 and recorded on May 4, 1993 in Book 44 at Page 162 of the Rupert Land Records. (E911: 2613 Route 153; Parcel #10056.) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Rupert Town Office, a public place located at 187 East Street in the Town of West Rupert, on the 24th day of September, 2020, at ten o'clock (10:00 a.m.), as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Rupert, Vermont this 18th day of August, 2020. MARK LOURIE, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
