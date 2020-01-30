STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 248-5-18 RDCV QUICKEN LOANS INC. v. HURLEY R. CAVACAS JR., TERRY CAVACAS, HERITAGE FAMILY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, HOWARD BUFFUM AND DEBORAH BUFFUM OCCUPANTS OF: 68 Phillips Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 19, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Hurley R. Cavacas Jr. and Terry Cavacas to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated May 18, 2015 and recorded in Book 644 Page 618 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Quicken Loans, Inc. dated February 15, 2017 and recorded in Book 661 Page 905 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 68 Phillips Street, Rutland, Vermont on February 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Tax Id Number(s): 540-170-10891 Land Situated in the City of Rutland in the County of Rutland in the State of VT BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES AS CONVEYED TO HURLEY R. CAVACAS, JR BY QUIT CLAIM DEED OF HURLEY R. CAVACAS, SR (F/K/A HURLEY R. CAVACAS) AND IRENE T. CAVACAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE DATED 05/18/2007, AND RECORDED 05/29/2007 IN BOOK 545 PAGE 288 OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND RECORDS, AND IN SAID DEED DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS ‘PARCEL I'; A CERTAIN BUILDING LOT 90 FEET BY 202 FEET SITUATED ON PHILLIPS STREET, SO-CALLED; AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID PHILLIPS STREET. WHICH STAKE MARKS THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF A LOT NOW OWNED BY HATHAWAY AND WIFE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID PHILLIPS STREET, NINETY (90) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING EASTERLY IN A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT OF HATHAWAY AND WIFE ABOUT TWO HUNDRED TWO FEET (202) TO LANDS NOW OWNED BY JOHN A.M. KINSMAN; THENCE RUNNING NORTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LANDS OF SAID HINSMAN NINETY (90) FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LANDS OF SAID HATHAWAY AND WIFE; THENCE RUNNING WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LANDS OF SAID HATHAWAY AND WIFE TWO HUNDRED TWO (202) FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THE SOUTH 14 FEET OF LOT 22, ALL OF LOT 34, AND THE NORTH 12 FEET OF LOT 24 AS DESIGNATED ON THE PLOTS OF LOTS ON THE EAST SIDE OF PHILLIPS STREET ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND, VERMONT 'PARCEL II': BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF PARCEL ONE DESCRIBED ABOVE, THENCE SOUTHERLY IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF PHILLIPS STREET TEN FEET; THENCE EASTERLY PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL ONE ABOUT 202 FEET; THENCE NORTHERLY PARALLEL WITH THE SAID LINE OF PHILLIPS STREET TEN FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL ONE; THENCE WESTERLY IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL ONE TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Being the same property conveyed to Hurley R. Cavacas, Jr., by deed dated May 18, 2007 of record in Deed Book 545, Page 288, in the County Clerk's Office. Commonly known as: 68 Phillips Street, Rutland, VT 05701 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 3, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
