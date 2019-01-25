NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Margaret R. Pallutto 191 Crescent Street Rutland, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified the real property taxes assessed by such City for the fiscal years, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid and the water and sewer taxes assessed by such City for the fiscal years 2nd Quarter of fiscal year 2015 to the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Margaret R. Pallutto by Quit Claim Deed of James C. Pallutto dated June 13, 1990 and recorded June 15, 1990 in Book 294 at Page 718 of the Rutland City Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to James C. Pallutto and Margaret R. Pallutto, husband and wife by Warranty Deed of Howard H. Shortsleeve, Jr. and Sarah W. Shortsleeve, husband and wife and James B. Pell and Rebecca W. Pell, husband and wife dated April 10, 1981 and recorded in Book 219 at Pages 609-611 of the City of Rutland Land Records. and so much of said lands and premises will be sold at Public Auction at the City Hall of the City of Rutland, a public place in such City, on the 20th day of February, 2019 at 10:00 AM as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 §1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 § 5254 (b). Dated at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 22nd day of January 2019. /s/__ __________________________________________ Mary A. Markowski, Rutland City Treasurer/Tax Collector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.