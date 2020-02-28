NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of James Pak 24 Division Street Rutland, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified the real property taxes assessed by such City for the fiscal years, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to James E. Pak and Magdaline Pak, husband and wife by Warranty Deed of Wesley D. Hallock, Sr. And Claire M. Hallock dated June 18, 1977 and recorded June 21, 1977 in Book 193 at Pages 141-143 of the Rutland City Land Records. Reference is made to Judgement and Order of Divorce in the matter of Magdalen Pak vs James Pak , Docket No. F371-7-93 where Defendant James Pak is awarded the “lot on Division Street”, which Judgement and Divorce Order is dated October 13, 1994 is recorded in Book 372 at Pages 399-401 of the Rutland City Land Records. and so much of said lands and premises will be sold at Public Auction at the City Hall of the City of Rutland, a public place in such City, on the 24th day of March 2020 at 10:00 AM as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 §1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 § 5254 (b). Dated at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 24th day of February, 2020. /s/ _____________________________________________ Mary A. Markowski, Rutland City Treasurer/Tax Collector
