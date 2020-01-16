NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Wallingford, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Florence Helen Patch (later known as Florence H. Fox) by Quitclaim Deed of William V. Fox, dated November 5, 1959 and recorded on December 14, 1959 in Book 30 at Page 313 of the Wallingford Land Records. (E911 address: 125 Parker Road; Parcel #0240125.) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Town of Wallingford Office, a public place located at 75 School Street in Wallingford, Vermont, on the 12th day of February, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Wallingford, Vermont this 14th day of January, 2020. JILL STONE-TEER, Town of Wallingford Delinquent Tax Collector
