NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Frederick Sargent and Lisa Sargent 143 Granger Street Rutland, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified the water and sewer taxes assessed by such City for the 1st Quarter of fiscal year 2017 to the 1st Quarter of Fiscal year 2020 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Frederick Sargent and Lisa Sargent by Warranty Deed of Frances C. Barrett, individually and Frances C. Barrett, as Guardian for Martha L. Barrett. dated August 24, 1990 and recorded in Book 296 at Pages 802-803 of the Rutland City Land Records. and so much of said lands and premises will be sold at Public Auction at the City Hall of the City of Rutland, a public place in such City, on the 24th day of March 2020 at 10:00 AM as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 §1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 § 5254 (b). Dated at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 24th day of February, 2020. /s/ ______________________________________________ Mary A. Markowski, Rutland City Treasurer/Tax Collector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.