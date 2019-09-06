NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Pawlet, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes and sewer fees assessed by such Town for 2018-2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being the land and premises conveyed to William S. Hersom and Linda B. Hersom by Warranty Deed of E. Michael Ball, dated December 30, 2004 and recorded on January 4, 2005 in Book 83 at Page 111 of the Pawlet Land Records. It also being a mobile home conveyed by Vermont Mobile Home Bill of Sale of E. Michael Ball to William S. Hersom and Linda B. Hersom, dated December 20, 2004 and recorded on January 4, 2005 in Book 83 at Page 114 of the Pawlet Land Records. (Parcel #0153-3554; E911: 3554 Route 153, Spruce Gum.) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Pawlet Town Office, a public place located at 122 School Street in the Town of Pawlet, on the 3rd day of October, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Pawlet, Vermont this 4th day of September, 2019 KIMBERLY AYERS, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
