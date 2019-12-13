NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Gordon and Donna Hier 3 Cemetery Street Fair Haven, VT 05743 The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Fair Haven, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Gordon L. Hier and Donna J. Hier by Warranty Deed of Bartilo L. Amerio and Elaine M. Amerio, Husband and Wife dated January 25, 1990 and recorded February 13, 1990 in book 56 at pages 298- 299 of the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. For a more particular description, reference may be had to the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Fair Haven Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the 9th day of January, 2020 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 4th day of December, 2019. /s/ Joseph Gunter______ Joseph Gunter Collector of Town Taxes The bid amount must be paid to the Town of Fair Haven by cash, certified check, or bank check by 3:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale.
