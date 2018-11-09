NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Rupert, in the County of Bennington and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ernest Lapan, Scott McLaughlin and Earl Emery by deed of Arthur Sherman and Geraldine Sherman, dated September 10, 1960 and recorded in Book 16 at Page 326 of the Tinmouth Land Records. Reference is made to the Warranty Deed of Ernest Lapan to Russell Dunham, dated August 14, 1991 and recorded on August 15, 1991 in Book 25 at Pages 395-396 and Book 25 at Page 400 of the Tinmouth Land Records. (E911: 93 Tinmouth Pond Road; Parcel #00250093.) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Tinmouth Town Office, a public place located at 9 Mountain View Road (TH2) in the Town of Tinmouth, on the 11th day of December, 2018, at 10:00am, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont this 8th day of November, 2018. Catherine Yoder, Tinmouth Delinquent Tax Collector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.