NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Rupert, in the County of Bennington and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jeffrey Neil by Warranty Deed of Marjorie M. Flower, dated August 3, 2004 and recorded on August 4, 2004 in Book 56 at Page 300 of the Rupert Land Records. (E911: 915 VT Route 153: Parcel #10170) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, such property will be sold at public auction at the Rupert Town Office, a public place located at 187 East Street in the Town of West Rupert, on the 24th day of September, 2020, at ten o'clock (10:00 a.m.), as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Rupert, Vermont this 18th day of August, 2020. MARK LOURIE, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
