NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Chris R. Sprague & Nancy J. Sprague 98 North Main Street Rutland, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified the water and sewer taxes assessed by such City for the fiscal years 2nd Quarter of fiscal year 2015 to the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Chris R. Sprague and Nancy J. Sprague, husband and wife by Warranty Deed of Craig Tomkinson and Dorothy Tomkinson, husband and wife, dated January 13, 2003 and recorded January 14, 2003 in Book 448 at Page 286 of the Rutland City Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Craig Tomkinson and Dorothy Tomkinson by Nehemiah Associates, Inc. dated February 18, 1999 and recorded in Book 384 at Page 668 of the Rutland City Land Records and therein more particularly described. and so much of said lands and premises will be sold at Public Auction at the City Hall of the City of Rutland, a public place in such City, on the 20th day of February, 2019 at 10:00 AM as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 §1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 § 5254 (b). Dated at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 22nd day of January 2019. /s/______________________________________________ Mary A. Markowski, Rutland City Treasurer/Tax Collector
