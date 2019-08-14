NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Wells, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph R. Perrillo, III and Harley D. Perrillo, by Quitclaim Deed of Butts Hill Road, LLC, dated July 14, 2015 and recorded on August 19, 2015 in Book 102 at Page 281 of the Wells Land Records. (E911 address: 975 Ballard Farm Road; Parcel #000221-2.) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Town of Wells Office, a public place located at 108 Vermont Route 30 in Wells, Vermont, on the 12th day of September, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Wells, Vermont this 12th day of August, 2019. Nora Sargent, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.