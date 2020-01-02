NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the town of Mendon and county of Rutland are hereby notified that the tax assessed by said town for the fiscal years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Susan E. Porter by deed of Alma Christina Wright Porter dated September 20, 1983 and recorded in book 28 at page 180 of the town of Mendon land records. Reference is hereby had to that deed for a further and more particular description. And as much of said lands will be sold at public auction at the Mendon Town Clerk’s Office, a public place in such town, on the 29 day of January 2020, at 1:00 p.m., as shall be required to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. DATED at the town of Mendon, Vermont, this 16th day of December, 2019. /s/ Nancy Merrill___________ Collector of Town Taxes SCHEDULE A Brownlee, Susan Porter 1. Portion of tax bill committed - $13.30 for fiscal year 2017-2018 and $1,687.62 for fiscal year 2018-2019. 2. Description of property - Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Susan E. Porter by deed of Alma Christina Wright Porter dated September 20, 1983 and recorded in book 28 at page 180 of the town of Mendon land records. Reference is hereby had to that deed for a further and more particular description. 3. Statement of tax collector - By virtue of the original tax warrant and tax bill committed to me for collection, I have levied upon the above described land. Dated: December 16, 2019. /s/ Nancy Merrill________ Collector of Town Taxes
