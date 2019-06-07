NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Danby, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town and the Danby School District for the 2017 and 2018 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Shirley Roberts by Warranty Deed of Robert Emanuelson, dated July 20, 200 [E-911 address: 790 Green Hill Road; Parcel #841] And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Danby Town Office, a public place located at 130 Brook Road in the Town of Danby, on the 9th day of July, 2019, at 10:00 o'clock in the morning, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Danby, Vermont this 6th day of June, 2019. DOUGLAS WHITE, Collector of Delinquent Taxes
