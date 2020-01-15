NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Wallingford, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 tax years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Terry M. Travers by Administrator's Deed of Charles J. Marro, as Administrator of the Estate of Henry W. Travers, dated September 20, 1991 and recorded on September 23, 1991 in Book 56 at Page 482 of the Wallingford Land Records. (E911 address: 14 Travers Road; Parcel #4240014.) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Town of Wallingford Office, a public place located at 75 School Street in Wallingford, Vermont, on the 12th day of February, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Wallingford, Vermont this 13th day of January, 2020. JILL STONE-TEER, Town of Wallingford Delinquent Tax Collector
