NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Qwinlee Waters Ashcroft 24 Washington St Fair Haven, VT 05743 The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Fair Haven, in the County of Rutland, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the year 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Being all the same land and premises conveyed to Qwinlee Waters Ashcroft by Quit Claim Deed of James W. Ashcroft dated April 19th, 2018 and recorded in Book 106 Page 258 of the Fair Haven Town Land Records. For a more particular description, reference may be had to the Town of Fair Haven Land Records. and so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Fair Haven Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the 29th day of October, 2019 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 1st day of October, 2019. /s/ Joseph Gunter_______ Joseph Gunter Collector of Town Taxes The bid amount must be paid to the Town of Fair Haven by cash, certified check, or bank check by 3:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale.
