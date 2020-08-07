NOTICE OF TAX SALE Lands of Cheryl Tyminski 157 State Street Rutland, Vermont The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified the real property taxes and the water and sewer taxes assessed by such City for the fiscal years, 2018, 2019 and 2020 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such City, to wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Cheryl Tyminski by Special Warranty Deed of Penny Mac Loan Trust 2010-NPL1, dated April 8, 2014 and recorded April 23, 2014 in Book 633 at Page 948 of the Rutland City Land Records and therein more particularly described. and so much of said lands and premises will be sold at Public Auction at the Rutland Recreation Community Center (formerly CSJ Athletic Center) located at 71 Clement Road, a public place in such City, on the 3rd day of September 2020 at 10:00 AM as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. IF YOU QUALIFY UNDER TITLE 24 §1535 - ABATEMENT, YOU MAY SEEK RELIEF TO THE BOARD OF ABATEMENT. YOU MAY REQUEST THAT ONLY A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES BE SOLD UNDER THE PROCEDURE IN TITLE 32 § 5254 (b). Dated at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 30th day of July, 2020. /s/_______________________________________________ Mary A. Markowski, Rutland City Treasurer/Tax Collector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.