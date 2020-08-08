NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Danby, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that property taxes assessed by such town for the 2019 tax year, along with Danby/Mount Tabor Fire District #1 charges for 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such District, to wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mark A. Shelbrack (now deceased) and Cheryl L. Shelbrack by Warranty Deed of James F. Riggs and Brenda J. Riggs, dated August 31, 1988 and recorded on September 1, 1988 in Book 41 at Page 353 of the Danby Land Records. (E-911 address: 322 Brook Road, Danby, Vermont; Tax Parcel #650) And pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 5254, so much of such property will be sold at public auction at the Danby Town Office, a public place located at 130 Brook Road in the Town of Danby, on the 9th day of September, 2020, at 10:00 o'clock in the morning, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Danby, Vermont this 6thday of August, 2020. Douglas White, Danby Deliquent Tax Collector Brad Bender,Danby/Mt. Tabor Fire District #1Delinquent Tax Collector.
