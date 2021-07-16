The Court does hereby duly notify the Defendant, James Davis that Summons and Complaint for Divorce, Motions related to the Division of Marital Property, and an Interim Domestic Order are on file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, Windsor Unit, Family Division, 82 Railroad Row, White River Junction, VT 05001, and that a hearing on said complaint shall be held at the Superior Court of Vermont, Windsor Unit, Family Division, at the above said address. The Court does hereby duly notify the Defendant, James Davis, that a case manager conference is currently scheduled for: 8/4/2021 at 3:00 p.m. at 82 Railroad Row, White River Jct., VT 05001. Crystal Davis is seeking a divorce from James Davis and asking the court to divide their marital property. For Mr. Davis to protect his rights, he must reply within 20 days. His response should include his answer to the complaint, whether he objects to Ms. Davis’ specific requests for division of marital property, and whether he would like to counterclaim for divorce. If he does not file an answer or file an appearance, the court is not required to notify him of the hearings. If he does not attend the court hearings, Ms. Davis may receive everything requested in her complaint and motions, without him having the chance to tell his side of the story. He must send his answer to the court at, 82 Railroad Row, White River Junction, VT 05001. He may wish to receive the help of a lawyer. Crystal Davis’ attorney is Margaret York of the South Royalton Legal Clinic. She can be reached through mail at PO Box 117, South Royalton, VT 05068. She can be contacted through email at myork@vermontlaw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.