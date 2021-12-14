The North Calais Memorial Hall Association The North Calais Memorial Hall Association is accepting sealed bids for Phase II of the Rehabilitation of Memorial Hall in North Calais, Vermont. The project includes significant interior and exterior finish, repair and upgrades. All General Contractors interested in obtaining bidding instructions, specifications and architectural drawings should contact Brian Clark, Project Manager, at brianclark1@comcast.net. A mandatory pre-bid walk-through will be held at 10:00 am on January 14th. Completed bids, bid bond and attachments are due by 4:00 pm on February 18, 2022. Minority-owned, women-owned and locally-owned businesses are encouraged to apply.
