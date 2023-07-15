The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) has received an application from Hebert for a Boundary Line Adjustment on Keiffer Rd and an appeal from a Zoning Administrator determination from Walsh. For further information on the applications and hearing process, please call Adrienne Raymond at 802-353-0973. Hearings will be held at the Shrewsbury Town Office, 9823 Cold River Rd, Shrewsbury. Your participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to taking part in or initiating any subsequent appeal of any permit that results from this hearing. Agenda for July 26, 2023 7:00pm Hebert Boundary Line Adjustment 7:30pm Walsh Appeal of ZA Determination Other/New Business to follow