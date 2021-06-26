The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) has received applications from Greene/Maniery at 5 Mountain School Rd for a Waiver from the Setback regulations and from the Shrewsbury Historical Society for a Conditional Use/Historic Review for a sign. The hearing will be held in-person at the Town Office. Unvaccinated persons, please wear a mask. For further information on the application, please call Adrienne Raymond at 492-3578. Your participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to taking part in or initiating any subsequent appeal of any permit that results from this hearing. Agenda for June 30, 2021 7:00 Shrewsbury Historical Society - Historic Review 7:30 Greene/Maniery Waiver of Setback Hearing Other/New Business to follow.
