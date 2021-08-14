The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) has received applications from Baycu of 9871 Cold River Rd for a Conditional Use Historic Review and a waiver of setback requirements, from Ridlon of 5206 VT Rte 103 for a Historic Review and possible Flood Zone review, and from Walsh of 5953 Cold River Rd for a Flood Zone Conditional Use review and and waiver from setback requirements. The hearings will be at the Shrewsbury Town Office, 9823 Cold River Rd. Masks are required. For further information on the application or hearing process, please call Adrienne Raymond at 492-3578. Your participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to taking part in or initiating any subsequent appeal of any permit that results from this hearing. Agenda for August 25 , 2021 6:30 Site visit for Walsh 7:00 Walsh Hearing 7:30 Ridlon Hearing 8:00 Baycu Hearing Other/New Business to follow.
