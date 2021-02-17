The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) has received an ap-plication from Joan Aleshire for a single lot subdivision on her Mitchell Rd property. The hearing will be held remotely. For further infor-mation on the application, hearing process, and link for joining the meet-ing; please call Adrienne Raymond at 492-3578. Your participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to taking part in or initiating any subsequent appeal of any permit that results from this hearing. Agenda for February 24 , 2021 7:00 Aleshire Subdivision. Other/New Business to follow.
