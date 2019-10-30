The Town of Castleton is soliciting interest from residents and business owners to serve on a newly formed Community Development & Economic Revitalization Advisory Committee (CDERAC). This committee will work to develop and implement creative community-based strategies to promote economic growth; preserve and enhance neighborhoods and the environment; and improve the quality of life for all residents of Castleton. The Committee will also work with businesses to locate, expand and strengthen the community through investment, and by creating and retaining jobs. The Vision Statement for the committee reads, "To foster a vibrant, prosperous and growing Castleton through extraordinary community development, fostering strategies that result in balanced and sustainable economic growth and stability for business as well as recreational and tourist activities." Please submit a letter of interest addressed to the “Select Board” stating that you are interested and why. Letters of interest are due to the Town Office, Attn: Town Manager, P.O. Box 727, Castleton, Vermont 05735, not later than November 7, 2019. Letters can also be dropped off in person 8AM-4:30 PM Monday-Friday, or placed in the drop box located at the Town Office, 263 Route 30N, Castleton, VT.
