The Town of PITTSFORD VERMONT P.O. Box 10, 426 Plains Road Pittsford, VT 05763 (802) 483-6500 INVITATION FOR BIDS March 25, 2021 The Town of Pittsford is requesting bids for fuel deliveries from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 to the following Town locations, as specified below: 1. 12,000 gallons of ultra low sulfur diesel fuel to the Town Highway Garage, Pleasant St. 2. 2,000 gallons of off road diesel fuel to the Transfer Station, Depot St. 3. 1,500 gallons of #2 heating oil to the Town Highway Garage, Pleasant St. 4. 2,000 gallons of #2 heating oil to the Fire Department, Pleasant St. 5. 1,200 gallons of #2 heating oil to the Town Office, Plains Rd. 6. 2,500 gallons of #2 heating oil to the Maclure Library, Arch St. 7. 750 gallons of propane to the Fire Department Auxiliary Station, Florence 8. 1,200 gallons of propane to the Wastewater Treatment Plant Lab, Arch St. 9. 1,200 gallons of propane to the Water Department (former WWTPlant), Arch St. 10. 1,000 gallons of propane to the Pittsford First Response, Arch St. 11. 300 gallons of propane for Fire Station Generator, Pleasant St. 12. 150 gallons propane for Town Office generator, Plains Rd. 13. 250 gallons of propane to water well house, River St., Florence 14. 200 gallons of propane to water pump shed, Route 7 Red Barn Sealed bids must be submitted to the Office of the Pittsford Town Manager at the above address, until Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at which time they will be opened and read. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked Pittsford Fuel Bid. Selection of the supplier will be based upon bidders’ qualifications, including evidence of past performance in similar projects (ie: prompt service) and bid price. The contract will be awarded to the bidder deemed by the Town to be the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. Payment will be made within 30 days of the delivery of fuel and submission of an invoice. The bidder agrees that its bid shall be good and may not be withdrawn for a period of 30 days, (Saturday, Sundays and legal holidays excluded) after the opening of the bids. The Town reserves the right to waive any informalities, to accept or reject, in whole or in part, any or all bids, or take whatever other action may be deemed to be in the best interests of the Town. TOWN OF PITTSFORD By John Haverstock, Town Manager
