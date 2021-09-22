The Town of Wallingford The Town of Wallingford is seeking bids from qualified contractors for painting all exterior wood surfaces and sealing windows at Wallingford Town Hall located at 75 School Street, Wallingford, VT. Request for Proposals available at https://www.wallingfordvt.com/documents/ Bids due October 13, 2021. For more information, email townadmin@wallingfordvt.com or call 802-446-2872. The Town of Wallingford is an equal opportunity employer.
