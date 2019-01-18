STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 240-4-18 Rdcv TIAA, FSB d/b/a TIAA Bank f/k/a EverBank Plaintiff vs. Brian F. Kenny; Margaret A. Kenny, et al. Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Brian F. Kenny and Margaret A. Kenny, to Chittenden Trust Company d/b/a Mortgage Service Center, dated May 5, 2004, and recorded in Book 40, at Page 32, of the City/Town of Hubbardton Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 43, Page 354, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at February 15, 2019 at 10:00AM at 330 Old Ti Road, Hubbardton, VT 05743 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Valerie A. Davis. the Grantor herein, by Warranty Deed of Albert J. Henske and Jean H. Henske, husband and wife, dated October 3, ·1983, and recorded in Book 25 at Page 312 of the Hubbardton Land Records. The premises are more particularly described as follows "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Albert J. Henske and Regina A. Henske (now deceased), husband and wife, by deed of Henske & Rinder / 'Inc. dated January 8, 1975, and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Hubbardton In Book 22, at Page 363 and therein described as follows: Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Henske & Rinder, Inc:. by June A. Sherline, by her warranty deed dated April 27,1973, and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Hubbardton In Bock 21 at Page 313. The premises herein conveyed are more particularly ,bounded and described as follows: Beginning at an iron pipe set In the northeasterly line of a private road being developed in connection with the subdivision of lands of Henske & Rinder, Inc., which iron pipe is described as being northwestarly of a point in the northerly line of Hubbardton State Aid Highway #1, which point is Located North 65° 14' West 539.8 feet from an iron pipe at the southwesterly corner of lends of the Town of Hubbardton, the following five courses measured along the northeasterly line of said private road: north 10° 15' east 75.8 feet; thence north 22° 16' west 65.5 feet; thence north 45° 01' west' 75.7 feet; thence north 25 25` west 60.1. feet; thence north 37° 52`west 108.7 feet. and proceeding along the northwesterly line of Lot 81 of the plan of lots hereinbelow set forth the following two courses: North 38° 17` east 670.0 feet to an iron pipe; thence proceeding North 65° 12' west along the northerly line of Lot #3 :s conveyed hereby 318.2 feet to an iron pipe set in the easterly line of the private road hereinbefore mentioned; thence proceeding along the easterly and northeasterly lines of said private road the following twelve courses: south 21° 13' west 15.5 feet to a point; thence south 29° 341 west 163.0 feet to a point; thence south 51° 47' west 107.2 feet to a point: thence south 58° 22` west 298.2 feet to a point; thence . 58 south 47° 23` west 91.6 feet to 8 point; thence south 23° 38'. west 93.3 feet to a point; 'thence south 17' 081 west 94.1 feet to a point thence south 05° 26` west 132 feet to a point; thence South 02° 31` east 112.4 feet to a point; thence south 09° 04' east 109.4 feel to a point: thence south 21° 37' east 124.2 feet to a point; thence south 37° 52' east 25.0 feet to the point and place of beginning- The premises described herein contain about 10.1 acres, and are depicted as Lot #3 on a plan of lots entitled Layout Plan Old "Ti' Road Estates. Henske & Rinder, Inc., Hubbardton. : Vermont, as prepared by R.B. Spencer II, L. S., on January 13, 1975, and bearing revision dated December 24, 1975 Said lands and premises are further subject to the following restrictive covenants and conditions: 1. All of the parcels of "old Ti Road" Estates are restricted to the use of a single family, their household servants and guests; 2 Only the main residential buildings and household garage shall be erected to the parcel, and shall be restricted to the use of one family; 3. No trade, business or any type of commercial activity shall be carried on upon any of the land, but this shall not prevent an owner from renting said property to a single family, tenants of good repute. 4. No parcel shall be used or maintained as a dumping ground for rubbish, trash, garbage or other waste. Garbage or other waste kept temporarily shell be kept in sanitary containers which shall be shielded from view from the streets and from adjacent buildings. 5. Residential structures erected on said parcels shall cost. or be of the value Of not less than $30,000 above the foundation. at the present purchasing power of the United States Dollar. 6. No unsightly growths shall be permitted to grow or remain uponthe property, and no refuse pile or unsightly objects shall be allowed to be replaced or remain anywhere thereon. 7. All sewage and drainage shall be taken care of by septic tanks or a better and improved system which has the sanction and approval of the Vermont Board of Health. Any part of a sewer system shall be a minimum distance of 100 feet from any source of drinking water. 8. No unregistered motor vehicles or parts thereof shall be allowed or maintained on the premises, except within a closed I garage. 9. No trailers. tents or mobile homes shall be allowed. 10. no parcel of land shall be further subdivided, 11. No more than 20% additional land may be cleared of trees. 12. No more than 20% of the parcel may be enclosed by fence. 13. The foregoing restrictive provisions shall constitute 'covenants running with the land, ind shall remain in full force and effect until March 1, 2000. 14. Invalidation of any of these convenants by a court of competent jurisdiction shall in no way affect any of the other convenants, which shall remain in full force and effect. Jean H. Henske joins in this conveyance for the sole purpose of releasing any homestead rights that she may have in and to the above- described premises." The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale TIAA, FSB d/b/a TIAA Bank f/k/a EverBank ___________________________________ Jennifer Maynard, Esq., Bar No. ME#005396/VT#5240 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Jennifer.Maynard@BrockandScott.com
