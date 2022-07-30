TIMBER FOR SALE INTEGRATED RESOURCE TIMBER CONTRACT GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Airstrip Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) is located in the Township of Somerset, in Windham County, Vermont on the Manchester Ranger District. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids at the Manchester Ranger District Office, 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255, prior to 2:30 PM local time on August 31, 2022 for a combination of timber products and project work items associated with this stewardship contract. Timber to be cut and removed from the contract area includes an estimated 5553 CCF of sawtimber and pulpwood, including 310 CCF White Ash sawtimber, 85 CCF Black Cherry sawtimber, 120 CCF of Red Maple sawtimber, 16 CCF of Beech and Other Hardwoods sawtimber, 58 CCF Spruce and Other Softwood sawtimber, 1089 CCF Red Pine sawtimber, 577 CCF Sugar Maple sawtimber, 260 CCF Yellow Birch sawtimber, 2811 CCF Mixed Hardwoods pulpwood, and 233 CCF Mixed Softwoods pulpwood that is marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, three stewardship project work items are included in this contract, including (1) manual site preparation for regeneration (2) opening creation (3) install boulder barrier. Offerors must submit a bid for the value of timber products to be removed and a per unit rate price for completing each project work item. Offers must also include a technical proposal describing how all contract work will be completed. Offers will be evaluated on a best value basis and will not be publicly opened or disclosed. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. A prospectus, bid form, blank technical proposal form, and complete information concerning timber removal, required project work, and the process to submit bids, is available to the public from the Manchester Ranger District Office, 2538 Depot Street in Manchester Center, VT 05255, 802-362-2307. Forest Service offices throughout the Green Mountain National Forest may be closed to public access due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sealed bids will be received by mail and must be received prior to the bid opening date. Prospective bidders may also make arrangements to deliver bids to the Manchester Ranger District Office in Manchester Center, Vermont, prior to the bid opening by calling 802-362-2307. A showing for the Airstrip IRTC is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16th, 2020. Interested parties should meet at the Searsburg Town Hall, VT at 8:30 AM EDT, Located at 18 Town Garage Rd, Searsburg, VT 05363. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
