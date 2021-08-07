TIMBER FOR SALE INTEGRATED RESOURCE TIMBER CONTRACT GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Maltese Integrated Resource Timber Contract (Maltese IRTC) is located in the Town of Stamford, in Bennington County, Vermont on the Manchester Ranger District. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids at the Green Mountain National Forest Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street, Rutland, VT 05701, prior to 2:30 PM local time on September 7, 2021 for a combination of timber products and project work items associated with this stewardship contract. Timber to be cut and removed from the contract area includes an estimated 2348 CCF of sawtimber and pulpwood, including 28 CCF White Ash sawtimber, 39 CCF Red Maple and Other Hardwood sawtimber, 52 CCF of Sugar Maple and Black Cherry sawtimber, 17 CCF Spruce and Other Softwood sawtimber, 48 CCF Yellow Birch sawtimber, 2148 CCF Mixed Hardwoods pulpwood, and 16 CCF Mixed Softwoods pulpwood that is marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, one mandatory stewardship project work item is included in this contract, (1) 25 acres of manual site preparation for regeneration. There is one optional stewardship project work item, (2) 19 acres of manual site preparation for regeneration. Offerors must submit a bid for the value of timber products to be removed and a per unit rate price for completing the project work item. Offers must also include a technical proposal describing how all contract work will be completed. Offers will be evaluated on a best value basis and will not be publicly opened or disclosed. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. A prospectus, bid form, blank technical proposal form, and complete information concerning timber removal, required project work, and the process to submit bids, is available to the public from the Supervisor’s Office in Rutland, 802-747-6710, or the Manchester Ranger Station, 802-362-2307. Forest Service offices throughout the Green Mountain National Forest may be closed to public access due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sealed bids will be received by mail and must be received prior to the bid opening date and time. Prospective bidders may also make arrangements to deliver bids to the Supervisor’s Office in Rutland, Vermont, prior to the bid opening by calling 802-747-6700. A showing for the Maltese IRTC is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Interested parties should meet at the Stamford Town Hall, 986 Main Road, Stamford, VT at 8:30 AM EDT. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.