TIMBER FOR SALE INTEGRATED RESOURCE TIMBER CONTRACT GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Monastery Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) is located in the Township of Hancock, in Addison County, Vermont on the Rochester Ranger District. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids at the Rochester Ranger District Office, 99 Ranger Rd., Rochester, VT 05767, prior to 2:30 PM local time on July 11, 2023 for a combination of timber products and project work items associated with this stewardship contract. Timber to be cut and removed from the contract area includes an estimated 3336 CCF of sawtimber and pulpwood, including 76 CCF White Ash sawtimber, 8 CCF Black Cherry sawtimber, 50 CCF of Red Maple sawtimber, 38 CCF of Paper Birch and Other Hardwoods sawtimber, 278 CCF Spruce and Other Softwood sawtimber, 601 CCF Sugar Maple sawtimber, 112 CCF Yellow Birch sawtimber, 2118 CCF Mixed Hardwoods pulpwood, and 55 CCF Mixed Softwoods pulpwood that is marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, two stewardship project work items are included in this contract, including (1) manual site preparation for regeneration (2) Morticulture directional hand felling. Offerors must submit a bid for the value of timber products to be removed and a per unit rate price for completing each project work item. Offers must also include a technical proposal describing how all contract work will be completed. Offers will be evaluated on a best value basis and will not be publicly opened or disclosed. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. A prospectus, bid form, blank technical proposal form, and complete information concerning timber removal, required project work, and the process to submit bids, is available to the public from the Rochester Ranger District Office. Sealed bids will be received by mail and must be received prior to the bid opening date. Prospective bidders may also make arrangements to deliver bids to the Rochester Ranger District Office, prior to the bid opening by calling 802-767-4261. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer