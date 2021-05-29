NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Broad Brook Sale is located within Towns of Pownal and Stamford Vermont. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street, Rutland, VT at 2:00 PM local time on 06/29/2021 for an estimated volume of 202 CCF of Ash sawtimber, 78 CCF of Black Cherry sawtimber, 23 CCF of Beech and Other Hardwood sawtimber, 44 CCF of Paper Birch sawtimber, 161 CCF of Red Maple sawtimber, 167 CCF of Red Oak sawtimber, 60 CCF of Spruce and Other Softwood sawtimber, 337 CCF of Sugar Maple sawtimber, 100 CCF of Yellow Birch sawtimber, 5 CCF of Mixed Softwood pulpwood, and 3604 CCF of Mixed Hardwood pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street Rutland, VT 05701-2417, 802-747-6700 or Manchester Ranger District Office, 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, Vermont, 05255, 802-362-2307. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer
