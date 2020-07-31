TIMBER FOR SALE INTEGRATED RESOURCE TIMBER CONTRACT GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Old Job Integrated Resource Timber Contract (Old Job IRTC) is located in the Town of Mt. Tabor, in Rutland County, Vermont on the Manchester Ranger District. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids at the Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street, Rutland, VT 05701, prior to 2:30 PM local time on August 31, 2020 for a combination of timber products and project work items associated with this stewardship contract. Timber to be cut and removed from the contract area includes an estimated 7181 CCF of sawtimber and pulpwood, including 290 CCF White Ash sawtimber, 63 CCF Black Cherry sawtimber, 141 CCF Red Maple sawtimber, 39 CCF of Beech and Other Hardwoods sawtimber, 397 CCF Spruce sawtimber, 58 CCF of Balsam Fir and Other Softwoods sawtimber, 348 CCF Red Pine sawtimber, 1287 CCF Sugar Maple sawtimber, 321 CCF Yellow Birch sawtimber, 3855 CCF Mixed Hardwoods pulpwood, and 382 CCF Mixed Softwoods pulpwood that is marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, four stewardship project work items are included in this contract, including (1) manual site preparation for regeneration (2) opening creation (3) install boulder barrier and (4) remove designated culverts. Offerors must submit a bid for the value of timber products to be removed and a per unit rate price for completing each project work item. Offers must also include a technical proposal describing how all contract work will be completed. Offers will be evaluated on a best value basis and will not be publicly opened or disclosed. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. A prospectus, bid form, blank technical proposal form, and complete information concerning timber removal, required project work, and the process to submit bids, is available to the public from the Forest Headquarters in Rutland, 802-747-6710, or the Manchester Ranger Station, 802-362-2307. Forest Service offices throughout the Green Mountain National Forest may be closed to public access due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sealed bids will be received by mail and must be received prior to the bid opening date. Prospective bidders may also make arrangements to deliver bids to the Supervisor’s Office in Rutland, Vermont, prior to the bid opening by calling 802-747-6700. A showing for the Old Job IRTC is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11th, 2020. Interested parties should meet at the Mt. Tabor Work Center, 382 Brooklyn Road, Mt. Tabor, VT at 8:30 AM EDT. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.