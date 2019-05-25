ROARING BROOK TIMBER SALE The Roaring Brook Sale is located within Town of Stamford, Bennington County, Vermont. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Supervisor's Office, Rutland, VT at 2:30 PM local time on 06/25/2019 for an estimated volume of 375 CCF of Ash sawtimber, 46 CCF of Black Cherry sawtimber, 30 CCF of Paper Birch and Other Hardwood sawtimber, 106 CCF of Red Maple sawtimber, 48 CCF of Spruce and Other Conifer sawtimber, 317 CCF of Sugar Maple sawtimber, 132 CCF of Yellow Birch sawtimber, 152 CCF of Mixed Softwood pulpwood, and 3083 CCF of Mixed Hardwood pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701-2417, 802- 747-6700 or Manchester Ranger District Office, 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, Vermont, 05255, 802-362-2307. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
