To: Ekta Meshva Hospitality Group of Vermont, LLC d/b/a Days Inn Rutland You are hereby notified that a personal injury lawsuit has been filed by Sonya Parker-Brooks in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland County Unit seeking damages for injuries she suffered at the Rutland Days Inn hotel on May 13, 2021. A copy of the complaint is available from Jeffrey Kratz, plaintiff's attorney who can be reached at 802-457-1112. You must serve an answer to the complaint upon plaintiff's attorney, Jeffrey Kratz at Sabbeth Law PLLC, 201 Dewitt Drive, Suite 1, White River Junction, VT 05001 and file the original with the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland County Unit at 83 Center Street, Rutland, VT 05701 by November 20, 2023. If you fail to respond, judgement by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.