To the Honorable Judges of the County Court for the County of Rutland, the Treasurer reports herewith the transactions of his office for the year now ending January 31, 2022 __ Balance in the Treasury February 1, 2022___ $404,236. Amount received from a County Tax of 0.00680 on the dollar of the grand list under authority of law $502,783. Mediation Center -0- Probate Wills filing - State of Vermont 7,350. Bank Interest 200. Coffee, Soda & Snack Box -0- Misc Fees -0- Notary Fees/Transfers 25,000. Passport Fees -0- Small Claims - State of Vermont 18,438. TOTAL INCOME $553,771. ______ Sub-Total $958,007. During the twelve months the County Clerk has drawn orders in Payment of claims against the County amounting to: $590,058. Balance in the treasury January 31, 2022 $367,949. Balance in the treasury consists of the following accounts: Checking $ 120,972. Legal Fees 4,187. Capital Expenditure 204,291. Money Market 35,140. Unemployment Fund 3,359. ________ $367,949. During the past year the County has had to pay no interest on unpaid orders. No claims against the County are known to exist except current bills of small amount not yet presented for payment. I hereby certify that this is a true report and record. /s/ Ronald J Graves ___ Ronald J Graves County Treasurer
