TOWN & VILLAGE OF LUDLOW DEVELOPEMENT REVIEW BOARD The Development Review Board for the Town & Village of Ludlow will meet at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium on March 13, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., The meeting will also be accessible remotely by electronic means to hear the following application: Applicant: Okemo Limited Liability Company Application No: 494-23-CU Property Location: 21 Prospect Street Ludlow, VT 05149 Parcel Number: 220405-000 REASON FOR HEARING: Application for a Conditional Use Permit to convert an existing Multi-unit Family Residential Home into an Inn. This project is located in the Village Residential District. The meeting Agenda will be available on the Ludlow’s Web page, www.ludlow.vt.us Additional information about this application is available in the Planning and Zoning office at the Town Hall. Phil Carter Chairman, DRB
