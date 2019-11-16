TOWN MANAGER, CHESTER, VERMONT The Town of Chester, Vermont, seeks an engaging, collaborative, and experienced town manager. The town has a thriving tourist economy as well as a strong tradition of community engagement. The manager reports to the five-member selectboard and is responsible for the town’s daily operations and oversight of all departments. A detailed ad and job description are posted at https://www.chestervt.gov/ The salary range is $60,000 to $75,000, D.O.E. with excellent benefits package. Requirements: relevant bachelor’s degree; management experience, municipal preferred; background in community development a plus. To apply, please email cover letter, resume, and reference list by Monday, December 9, 2019, to municipal.recruitment@vlct.org with “Chester Manager” as the subject line. E.O.E.
