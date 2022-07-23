TOWN OF BENSON NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO TRAFFIC AND PARKING ORDINANCE On July 11, 2022, the Selectboard of the Town of Benson, Vermont, adopted amendments to the Traffic and Parking Ordinance pursuant to the provisions of Title 19 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated. These amendments will take effect September 9th, 2022, unless a petition, asking for a vote to disapprove the amendments to the ordinance is signed by at least five percent (5%) of the registered voters of the Town of Benson and is filed with the Town Clerk by August 24, 2022 Amendments to Article VI. Stop and Yield Intersections Section I · Adding a stop sign at the intersection of Frazier Hill Rd and North Cross Rd (North and South) Amendments to Article VI. Stop and Yield Intersections Section II · Adding yield to Coates Hill Rd intersection with Stage Rd, Amendments to Article VIII Section II Registration Requirements · All ATV’S operating on Benson Town Roads shall be required to be registered annually with the Town Clerk. Registrations will be valid from July 1 through June 30. Owners shall be required to show proof of insurance and pay a $10 annual registration fee. Amendments to Article VII Section IV Roads Permitted for ATV Use · The Paved portion of Lake Road easterly from the Intersection of Stage Rd to Mill Pond Rd is permitted for ATV use. Amendments to Article VIII Section IV Roads Not Permitted for ATV Use · Route 22A in any location in the Town of Benson (State Jurisdiction) · Route 144 from Route 22A easterly or westerly to the Hubbardton town line · Lake Rd from Stage Rd to Carter St · Hulett Hill Rd from Stage Rd to Route 22A The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Benson Town Office at 2760 Stage Road, Benson, VT during regular office hours. Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Benson Town Clerk at (802) 537-2611.
